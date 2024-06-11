Two new election tribunals formed

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has established two additional election tribunals under the new presidential ordinance.

According to ECP sources, Justice (Rtd) Zafar Iqbal will be additional election tribunal judge of Bahawalpur and Justice (Rtd) Shakoor Paracha will be additional election tribunal judge of Rawalpindi.

For three constituencies of Islamabad, former justice Shakoor Paracha will be additional election tribunal judge. According to sources of the Election Commission, the notification for establishment of two new tribunals was issued on June 7, the federal government had empowered the Election Commission to appoint retired judges for tribunals under the Presidential Ordinance.

The Election Commission members had suggested the names of several retired judges. However, two retired judges expressed their willingness to head the tribunals. According to Election Commission sources, the appointment of tribunal judges is the sole authority of the Election Commission.

They said under the Presidential Ordinance, the ECP is not bound to make consultations for appointment of retired judges with others. So the Election Commission members have suggested names of several judges.