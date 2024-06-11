MQM-P’s Farooq Sattar demands security citing life threats

Senior MQM-P leader Farooq Sattar has demanded security from the concerned officials in view of threats to his life.

In a letter to Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon, Additional IG Imran Yaqub and the commissioner Karachi, Sattar has informed them that even before the February 8 general elections he had started receiving life threats from unknown persons.

“Later when I brought it to the notice of the authorities, I was provided with a police mobile van, which would escort me to different places; however, later that facility was withdrawn,” he has said, adding, “Similarly two security guards, who remained deployed outside my house during nighttime, have also been called back.”

The MQM-P leader has informed that last year he had seen some armed men strolling outside his residence. “It was then when Javed Alam Odho, who was then the additional IG, had ordered the deployment of two guards outside my house.” Giving more details, he has said that he has received threats from MQM-London, Balochistan Liberation Army and other banned outfits. “Similarly my life is also in danger because of my opposition to encroachers who are active in Surjani Town, which lies in my constituency.”