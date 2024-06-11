Interior ministry halts passport issuance for asylum seekers abroad

The Ministry of Interior has decided to stop issuing passports to Pakistanis seeking asylum in foreign countries aimed at bolstering national security.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has instructed the Ministry of Interior to implement this new policy, resulting in the issuance of a directive to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other relevant authorities.

According to the directive, Pakistanis who apply for asylum abroad on any grounds will be ineligible for passport issuance. Additionally, the passports of such individuals will be canceled and will not be renewed.

This decision underscores the government’s commitment to addressing national security concerns and ensuring the integrity of its passport issuance process.