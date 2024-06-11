Court denies bail for activist Sarim Burney in child trafficking case

The City Court Karachi (East) has rejected the bail application of social activist Sarim Burney, who is charged with illegally sending children abroad and forging documents. In a reserved verdict delivered by the judicial magistrate (east), the court emphasized the need for further evidence collection, aligning with the argument presented by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) prosecutor. The prosecutor contended that granting bail to Burney could potentially jeopardize the integrity of the evidence. “The suspect, if granted bail, might tamper with the evidence,” the FIA prosecutor asserted during the proceedings. The court had earlier reserved its decision following the completion of arguments from both Burney’s defense and the FIA’s legal team in the case of sending children abroad illegally and forging documents. The defense argued for bail on the grounds of insufficient evidence, while the FIA insisted on the necessity of keeping Burney in custody to ensure a thorough investigation.