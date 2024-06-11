First Shipment of Cherry from Pakistan reaches China

The National Logistics Corporation (NLC) has commenced the transportation of cherries to China, successfully delivering the first cargo truck carrying cherries to the neighboring country, the NLC announced.

To ensure the cherries’ freshness throughout the journey, specialized refrigerated containers were used.

“The first truck of NLC carrying 6 tons of cherries successfully reached China via the Khunjerab Pass, and another truck is scheduled to depart from Gilgit-Baltistan next week,” stated the NLC.

The truck took just three days to complete the journey, Gwadar Pro reported. The NLC has been instrumental in assisting its local partner in establishing an international-standard processing plant. This facility meets global quarantine standards and is fully equipped to process, sort, and package high-quality cherries. Following the successful delivery of the initial consignment, NLC plans to undertake regular shipments of cherries to several Chinese cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Huizhou.