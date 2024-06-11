Gold price per tola increases Rs1,900 in Pakistan

Gold prices increased in Pakistan on Tuesday in line with an increase in the international rate. In the local market, gold price per tola stood at Rs241,300 after a single-day gain of Rs1,900. The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs206,876 after it registered an increase of Rs1,629, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA). On Monday, gold price per tola remained unchanged at Rs239,400 in Pakistan. The international rate of gold increased on Tuesday. As per APGJSA, the rate was set at $2,307 per ounce (with a premium of $20) after it gained $15 during the day. Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,750 per tola. Back in April, gold hit an all-time high of Rs252,200 per tola in the local market.