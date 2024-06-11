73 Years of People-to-People Ties

People-to-people ties are crucial for promoting understanding, trust, and cooperation between nations. Strong people-to-people ties often translate into stronger diplomatic relations between countries. Pakistan and China have had long-standing and robust bilateral relations.

Both countries established diplomatic relations in 1951, just a few years after the founding of the People’s Republic of China in 1949. This year marks the 73rd anniversary of their diplomatic ties.

Over the past seven decades, Pakistan and China have developed a close and multifaceted partnership, often described as an “all-weather friendship.” The two countries have cooperated extensively in the political, economic, defence, and cultural spheres. Some major milestones in the Pakistan-China relationship include the signing of the Sino-Pakistan Boundary Agreement in 1963, The Karakoram Highway (KKH), and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). China is Pakistan’s largest trading partner and a major source of investment and development assistance.

Pakistan and China have a deep-rooted strategic partnership. Both countries have consistently supported each other on various regional and international issues, including those related to sovereignty, territorial integrity, and security concerns. Taking the diplomatic arena into account, Pakistan and China have been walking together throughout history.

There is a clear convergence and mutual support between Pakistan and China on the two major geopolitical issues – Kashmir and Taiwan.

There is a clear convergence and mutual support between Pakistan and China on the two major geopolitical issues – Kashmir and Taiwan. This alignment serves to strengthen their strategic partnership and coordinate their positions on key regional and global matters. The interlinking of these stances highlights the depth and multifaceted nature of the Pakistan-China relationship, where the two countries have consistently backed each other’s core interests and territorial claims.

Both nations have a long history of cultural exchange, as they share sharing rich cultural heritage. Cultural events, festivals, and exchanges are regularly organized to promote mutual understanding and appreciation of each other’s traditions, art, and cuisine. Educational cooperation between Pakistan and China is robust, with thousands of Pakistani students studying in Chinese universities through scholarships provided by the Chinese government.

This exchange of students not only enhances educational opportunities but also fosters cross-cultural understanding and friendship. Tourism between Pakistan and China is gradually increasing, facilitated by improved transportation links and visa facilitation measures. Both countries boast stunning natural landscapes, historical sites, and cultural attractions that attract tourists from each other’s countries.

Similarly, Chinese educational institutions have established a presence in Pakistan, such as the Chinese Centre at the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) in Islamabad. While Urdu centres have been established in several universities in China. Initiatives are being undertaken to encourage language acquisition and facilitate media cooperation between Pakistan and China. Chinese language courses are gaining popularity in Pakistan, while Chinese students are increasingly showing interest in learning Urdu and other Pakistani languages. Collaborative efforts in media, including joint productions and cultural exchanges, further promote mutual understanding between the two nations.

In the realm of sports, there is potential for increased collaboration between Pakistan and China. While China has excelled in various sports disciplines and consistently performs well in the Olympics, Pakistan could benefit from China’s expertise, particularly in areas where China has made significant strides.

Additionally, China could explore learning and adopting sports such as cricket, which is immensely popular in Pakistan. By leveraging each other’s strengths and experiences, both countries can enhance their sports development programs. Pakistan could gain valuable insights and training methods from China’s successful sports programs, which could help elevate the standard of sports in Pakistan. Similarly, China could benefit from exploring new sports like cricket and tapping into Pakistan’s rich talent pool in this area.

Through mutual collaboration, exchanges, and joint training programs, Pakistan and China can foster greater cooperation in sports, contributing to the overall advancement and success of athletes from both countries on the international stage. There is no doubt that language is still a bigger challenge between China and Pakistan for boosting people-to-people ties. However, for enhanced people-to-people ties between China and Pakistan, the two countries can focus on promoting cultural exchanges, increasing tourism linkages, strengthening business and trade ties, improving connectivity, and deepening socio-economic cooperation.

This will help to build stronger interpersonal relations that will definitely complement the robust state-to-state relations and will further strengthen the all-weather friendship between Pakistan and China.

The writer is an International Relations Analyst based in Islamabad and can be reached at mmsb100@gmail.com.