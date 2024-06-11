Economic Survey to be unveiled today

The Economic Survey of Pakistan 2023-24, the pre-budget document, containing the details of major socio-economic achievements during the outgoing fiscal year 2023-24, will be launched on Tuesday. Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb will launch the pre-budget document, according to a press release issued by the Finance Ministry on Monday.

The Economic Survey will provide details about the major socio-economic developments, performance, and trends of various sectors of the economy, including agriculture, manufacturing & industry, services, energy, information technology & telecom, capital markets, health, education, transport and communication etc.

Annual trends of major economic indicators regarding inflation, trade and payments, public debt, population, employment, climate change, and social protections will also be described in detail in the survey.

According to the Planning Commission’s estimations made in the Annual Plan Coordination Committee (APCC), Pakistan’s economy faced significant challenges at the beginning of 2023-24, primarily due to lagged impacts of economic disruptions of previous year. However, the economy moderately recovered in 2023-24 and grew by 2.4%.