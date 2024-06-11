Full T20 World Cup Super-8 Qualification Scenario Explained

It has been a disappointing T20 World Cup 2024 campaign for the Pakistan cricket team till now as the Babar Azam-led side slumped to a 6-run loss against India on Sunday. It was the second defeat for Pakistan in two matches after they were stunned by United States in the first group stage encounter. Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf took three wickets each to bundle out India for 119 but a disciplined show from India pacers, specially Jasprit Bumrah, handed Pakistan a crushing defeat. The loss against India was also a huge blow for Pakistan’s chances of reaching the Super 8 stage of the competition. Pakistan have 0 points after 2 matches and their qualification chances are looking quite slim at the moment. The Babar Azam-led side will have to win their two remaining matches against Canada and Ireland while hoping that United States and Canada do not win any more games. Even if Pakistan win both of their matches and United States lose their two remaining games, the qualification to the Super 8 stage will come down to Net Run Rate (NRR). Both sides will have 4 points from 4 matches and Pakistan will need several results to go their way.