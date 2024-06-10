NED announces scholarships for undergrads

The undergraduate students of NED University of Engineering & Technology, Karachi will now receive scholarships.

The university administration on Monday announced 20 to 100 per cent scholarships for these students.

Making the announcement, the spokesman for the University said that the programme had been named Under-Graduate Fellowship Programme.

He informed that at a recent meeting of the Syndicate, it was decided to allocate over Rs230 million for the programme. The spokesman expressed the hope that the programme will set new standards in the sector of higher education as now the students will not leave their studies because of their financial issues.