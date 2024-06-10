Norris and Piastri confirm McLaren revival

Lando Norris and his McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri delivered further strong evidence of the team’s revival by finishing second and fifth behind the triumphant Max Verstappen in Sunday’s Canadian Grand Prix. Fifty-six years after team founder Bruce McLaren claimed their maiden win in the 1968 Belgian Grand Prix, the modern duo’s result ended a decade of pointless results at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. “Podium at the Canadian Grand Prix,” wrote team boss Zak Brown in a social media post. “Lando P2 and Oscar P5 delivering a haul of points! Excellent skill from the drivers out there in tricky conditions. We gave the win our best shot, but luck wasn’t on our side.” Norris shrugged off any disappointment he felt at not winning, having built a solid lead before the first safety car intervention when a delayed pit-stop cost him the race lead. “It was wild. It was chaotic. It was eventful,” he said. “I felt I drove a good race. I had amazing pace and then the safety car had me over, just like it helped me in Miami. But it was good fun overall. “Things were going beautifully, but it’s Montreal so there’s something that comes into play – and fair play to Max, he drove a good race. It’s what it is.” Piastri said: “On a weekend where things could’ve gone very, very wrong, coming out with as many points as possible is a great result, but we’re always chasing perfection. “So it’s about just a few things we could’ve done better, minor things, which in a race like that would’ve made a big difference.” “It was very tricky, just trying to keep the car on track!”