Yumna and Usama Khan set to captivate audience in new drama serial

Yumna Zaidi and Usama Khan are set to captivate audience once again in an upcoming drama serial, promising to recreate the magic they delivered in the film Nayab.

Yumna Zaidi and Usama Khan, two acclaimed Pakistani television and film actors, boast a considerable fan base due to their exceptional talent and captivating performances.

Fans love their work as well. Yumna Zaidi is currently reaching the heights of popularity, she is a super famous and successful Pakistani female actor who boasts an amazing following of 9 million on Instagram.

Usama Khan is comparatively a new actor who is making his mark in the media industry with successful dramas like Siyani, Tere Ishq Ke Naam and others.

Yumna Zaidi and Usama Khan have recently worked together in the feature film Nayab that grabbed an award at Cannes Film Festival.

Well, according to the news shared by Instagram page Pdtrps, the two actors will soon be appearing in upcoming drama serial which is directed by Amin Iqbal who directed Yumna Zaidi’s Ishq E Laa.

The drama serial has been written by Amna Mufti who wrote Dil Na Umeed Tau Nahi.

Fans are excited for Yumna Zaidi’s project but many are deeply rooting for Yumna Zaidi’s pairing with Wahaj Ali.

Yumna Zaidi’s fans are saying that the news about her upcoming drama is confirmed.