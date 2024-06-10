Junaid Jamshed’s son Babur garners praise for reciting Na’at in Medina

Junaid Jamshed’s son Babur Junaid Jamshed has earned praise from listeners to his Na’at, which he recited in Medina.

Babur has a sweet and eloquent voice just like his father and he often recites his father’s famous Na’ats.

He recently recited Junaid Jamshed’s famous Na’at Muhammad Ka Roza in Masjid-e-Nabawi (PBUH).

He recited the Na’at with perfection. Here is the beautiful Instagram reel shared by Babur Junaid Jamshed from Masjid-e-Nabawi (PBUH).

Fans loved his beautiful recitation. Many fans said that his recitation reminded them of Junaid Jamshed.

Fans compared his voice with his father’s voice.

Social media users requested prayers from Babur Junaid Jamshed.

Babur Junaid Jamshed is the son of late Pakistani Na’at Khuwan and former singer Junaid Jamshed who once reached heights of popularity through his amazing singing skills.

Junaid Jamshed had a great musical career when he left singing at the peak of his career.

He got immense respect and love after switching career from singing to Na’at recitation.

His Na’ats got hugely popular. Junaid Jamshed’s notable Naats are, Mere Nabi Pyare Nabi, Meetha Meetha, Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) Ka Roza and Hamd Ilahi Teri Chokhat.