Met Dept predicts drizzle in Karachi from June 15h

Karachi residents are bracing themselves for hot and dry weather conditions, with the Meteorological Department forecasting a maximum temperature of 37 degrees Celsius. Despite the scorching heat, the city is also experiencing partly cloudy skies, providing some relief from the intense sunlight. According to the Meteorological Department, the humidity ratio in Karachi stands at 65%. The department has further predicted that these hot and humid conditions will persist over the next 24 hours, indicating no immediate relief from the oppressive weather. In a somewhat unexpected turn, the Met Department has also issued a forecast for drizzle starting from June 15. This prediction has raised hopes among Karachiites for a temporary respite from the sweltering heat, albeit accompanied by humid conditions. Meanwhile, the Met Office has predicted that the weather is likely to be very hot in the central and southern regions of the country today, while thunderstorms and light rain may occur in Gilgit-Baltistan in the evening. The department said the weather is likely to remain hot and dry in Islamabad and surrounding areas also, but rain may occur at a few places in Chitral, Kohistan, and Battagram. The weather will remain extremely hot in southern districts, including Multan and Rahim Yar Khan. “There is a possibility of strong winds in the southern districts of Balochistan. The weather will remain very hot in the upper districts of Sindh and humid in the coastal areas,” the weather office said.