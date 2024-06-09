Tragic Saga

Every single time the world believes it has finally seen the worst of Israeli terror, the Netanyahu administration proceeds with its spree of shock and disgust. Revelations of Israeli soldiers using humanitarian aid trucks as a decoy during a hostage rescue mission in the Nuseirat camp, paying no regard whatsoever to 210 Palestinian civilians killed with over 400 critically injured and a completely unnecessary wave of destruction in one of the few functional refugee camps in the heavily besieged strip has come as yet another reminder that the ongoing oppression would not stop. At least, not until the international community puts up a united front against the horrifying bloodshed.

An immediate ceasefire demanded by the UN, ICJ ruling against the Rafah offensive and more and more countries choosing to join the humane side of the conflict with efforts to put an end to the eight-month-old war and decades-long subjugation of Palestinians has done little to stop Israel from violating international humanitarian law and the principles of humanity. There’s enough evidence to suggest the lengths to which Israel will go to maintain its grip on power.

The use of deception and manipulation in humanitarian operations not only endangers the lives of innocent civilians but also erodes the trust and legitimacy of aid workers in conflict zones. Humanitarian organisations are already sending distress calls about over one million Gazans ready to face catastrophic levels of hunger. What transpired on Saturday sets a dangerous precedent; undermining the efforts of the international community to provide much-needed assistance to those in need.

It is high time for the international community to hold Israel accountable for its actions and put an end to the cycle of violence and oppression in the region. While Columbia’s decision to suspend coal exports is historic, other allies and exporters of crucial products should also follow suit if they sincerely wish to work towards a lasting solution.

The need for a paradigm shift in the Israel-Palestine conflict has never been more urgent. Repeated failed peace processes have only served to perpetuate the cycle of violence. Ergo, today, talks brokered by Qatar would only prove fruitful through an approach that prioritises justice, equality, and mutual respect. The continued occupation of Palestinian territories, the expansion of illegal settlements, and the use of force and coercion by Israel must all be brought to an end. A ceasefire is not enough; what is needed is a genuine commitment to dialogue and compromise. *