Feroze Khan’s mother’s dance steals hearts at son’s wedding celebration

The wedding celebrations of Pakistani actor Feroze Khan have once again captured the limelight, but this time, it was his mother’s delightful dance that stole the show.

Amidst the controversies surrounding the Khaani actor’s personal life, his mother”s radiant joy brought smiles to many.

Feroze Khan, who had previously faced public scrutiny over his marital affairs, tied the knot with Aliza Sultan in 2018. Despite welcoming a son, Sultan, in 2019 and a daughter, Fatima, in February 2022, the couple parted ways in September 2022.

Following his divorce from Aliza Sultan, the Habs actor’s romantic entanglements continued to make headlines, with rumors linking him to Indian actress Gathika Tiwari. However, the actor surprised his fans by marrying a woman named ‘Dua’.

The video of Feroze Khan’s mother dancing joyously surfaced on social media, followed by the release of the actor’s wedding video on June 1. Feroze Khan confirmed the news by sharing a wedding photo on Instagram.

In one of the viral videos, Feroze Khan’s mother can be seen exuberantly dancing as she welcomes her son and his new bride home. Climbing the stairs with infectious happiness, she charms everyone around, who join in with claps and cheers.

The heartwarming scene also features actress Humaima Malik, who attentively guides the bride to ensure she doesn’t trip over her dress.

While the exact date of Feroze Khan’s marriage to Dua remains undisclosed, the celebratory moments captured in the videos continue to spread joy across social media platforms.