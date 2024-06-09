Tiffany Haddish weighs in on Common’s relationship with Jennifer Hudson

Tiffany Haddish isn’t haunted by the fact that her ex-boyfriend has moved on. The Girls Trip alum broke her silence on her ex Common’s new relationship with Jennifer Hudson and to hear Tiffany tell it, she couldn’t be happier for the couple.

“I love Jennifer,” the 44-year-old gushed on the May 8 episode of the Making Space with Hoda Kotb podcast. “I hope they’re having fun.” As for Tiffany’s own experience with Common-who she dated from 2020 to 2021-she explained, “That was a great relationship,” adding, “I had fun.”

Even though it’s been several years since their breakup, Tiffany told Hoda she still doesn’t “know” exactly why Common ended the relationship. “I mean it was weird how it ended,” she explained, likening it to a play date as a child, when the kid you’re having “a good time” with suddenly has to go-leaving Tiffany to wonder, “‘We was playing, we was having fun, why’d you stop the fun?’

And while the Haunted Mansion actress joked that her new book, I Curse You With Joy, has “a lot of common men in” it, Common himself is “not in the book.” As for the “Lights” rapper, Common first sparked romance rumors with Jennifer, 42, in November 2023. But it wasn’t until January when he made an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show that the 52-year-old coyly confirmed the rumors.

“I’m in a relationship that is with one of the most beautiful people I’ve met in life,” he said on the Jan. 22 episode. “She’s smart, she loves God, she has something real down to earth about her. She’s talented.” That same day, Common-real name Lonnie Rashid Lynn-also got candid about how his thoughts on marriage have changed over the years, especially since his relationship with Jennifer began.

“I feel like I have grown and the work that I have done on myself has allowed me to see that I am a marrying type,” Common said on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna. “I’m capable and I have the capacity, and if at some point in my life I may want to do that, I would know when the right time is.