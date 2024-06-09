Ex-Sindh governor Muhammad Zubair announces to quit PML-N

Former Sindh governor Muhammad Zubair on Sunday announced to part ways with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Talking to a private Tv news channel, Muhammad Zubair announced his decision to quit Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz. In support of his decision, Muhammad Zubair said he had differences with the party leadership on the no-confidence move against the former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan, the 16-month performance of the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s government and other issues.

“I conveyed my differences to the party leadership long ago”, he added

The former Sindh governor said currently he has not decided to join any political party and will make a decision regarding this in the near future.

Muhammad Zubair said PML-N deviated from its “Vote Ko Izzat Do” slogan.

Earlier, Mohammad Zubair said that PML-N had abandoned the “vote ko izzat do” (respect the vote) narrative days before the PDM government.

The former governor said that PML-N started with a confrontational narrative, then turned to reconciliation and now they are running the campaign on the economic narrative.

He said that the PML-N supremo had suggested going into election right after the no-confidence motion against former prime minister Imran Khan and the then PM Shehbaz Sharif’s assembly dissolution speech was also ready.

Muhammad Zubair was born and raised in a politically active family. He obtained his early education in Pakistan and later pursued higher studies abroad.

Zubair’s political journey began when he joined the PML-N, one of Pakistan’s major political parties.

He served as the governor of Sindh, one of Pakistan’s four provinces, appointed by the federal government. During his tenure, he focused on various developmental initiatives and worked towards enhancing the province’s socio-economic landscape.

Within the PML-N, Muhammad Zubair has played a vital role in shaping party policies and strategies and he earned important portfolios within the party and among his peers.