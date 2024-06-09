Football Legend Michael Owen, Pakistan Football League cipher hope for school sports

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Football League PFL and Roots Millennium Education Group under an MOU, unveiled the school football ecosystem for budding Pakistani footballers and enthusiasts at campuses. The Pakistan Football League is launched with a hovering CSR event and initiative at the flagship Roots Millennium Future World School & College, Gulberg Greens Campus Islamabad and Lahore.

The historic event marked its unprecedented eventuality in the presence of legendary English Footballers Michael Owen and Emile Heskey to elevate the morale of young fans, engage football enthusiasts and rising cohorts of millennials. The dynamic Chairman of PFL Farhan Junejo sparred the event along with French NFT Pascal Chimbonda and Spanish super star Raul Rodrigouez. Dr. Faisal Mushtaq Chairman and CEO of the Roots Millennium Education and Executive Director Engr. Anna Faisal welcomed the visiting dignitaries and football legends at the campus.

The event induced Inspiring talks, friendly football match witnessing, exuberant learner performances and entitling a day in history of Pakistani sports and with generous real-time interactions of the spectators and guests turned to be a pinnacle for the celebrity spanned event. The European football field legends and their presence in Pakistan brought home an unparalleled level of enthusiasm and inspiration for the spirit of the game and love for football among students and staff.

The Unwavering passion for football among local students, staff, coaches, teachers and community captivated the audience, providing a unique opportunity for students to engage with global sports icons at their campus and to be inspired by the legends themselves. The former players shared their journey, emphasizing the importance of passion, perseverance, and determination in achieving sporting excellence and wellbeing.

English football legend Michael Owen expressed his delight at being at Roots Millennium Future World School and meeting young budding Pakistani students. He was impressed by the energy and talent displayed by the young players of the school football club, highlighting the promising future of football in Pakistan. CEO Millennium Education, Dr. Faisal Mushtaq actualized with his reverberating impact for the need for football for young Pakistanis, he emphasized the need for an inclusive educational philosophy and core ethos of essential and extended learning at schools which notarize the individual change through sporting within communities. He further signified the Importance of beyond the classrooms education and field sports that is now the passion for the rising youth cohorts across Pakistan.

In the field of nurturing sport, opportunity and skill development, the few like Dr. Faisal Mushtaq and Chairman PFL Farhan Junejo are playing pivotal role in unconventional ways of scaling tolerance, patience, acceptance, team building and co-existence for a better world through football and field education.