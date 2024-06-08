CM approves Punjab’s first-ever livestock card & farmers’ guidance App

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has approved the Punjab Livestock Card project which will grant Rs250,000 interest-free loans for animal feed.

The CM presided over a meeting here on Saturday relating to livestock in which important projects were granted approval. The chief minister directed to simplify the stages to acquire loans for the livestock farmers along with formulating a scheme for dairy farming in South Punjab. The CM said, “We want to put livestock farmers of Punjab on the path to economic independence.”

The participants were apprised during the meeting that prospects to provide loans on soft instalments to males and females for dairy farming in the rural areas of South Punjab will be reviewed. Over 40,000 farmers will be granted loans through the Punjab Livestock Card. Over 400,000 animals will be available for meat export through the Punjab Livestock Card scheme. The farmers will be provided with facilities to undertake free tagging of animals, free insemination services along with wanda (feed) and silage quality testing facilities.

The farmers will be provided with a soft loan worth rupees 270,000 through the Livestock Card for wanda, silage and mineral mixture facilities in Punjab. The farmers can pay their loan in 90 days through the Punjab Livestock Card. The livestock care will be facilitated through ‘Animal Identity Traceability System’ in Punjab.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Provincial Minister for Agriculture Syed Ashiq Hussain, Special Assistant Rashid Nasrullah, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Secretary Livestock and other relevant officers attended the meeting.

Notice

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif took notice of the death of two children in a fire in Sahiwal’s Teaching Hospital.

The CM also sought a report from the Sahiwal Commissioner. The Chief Minister expressed her heartfelt sympathies and condolences with the bereaved family members.

She directed to probe the sorrowful incident. She directed to take stern action after ascertaining responsibility. CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “We stand with the bereaved family members in this hour of grief.”

Gratitude

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif paid profound gratitude to the 2 martyred constables for embracing martyrdom due to firing of dacoits in Shedani area of Rahim Yar Khan. The Chief Minister said, “The police personnel attaining the exalted rank of martyrdom during performing their duty are the pride of Punjab Police.” The Chief Minister expressed her heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the family members of martyred Constable Shafique Ahmad and martyred Constable Zeeshan Khurram. CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed to provide best treatment facilities to the injured personnel Muhammad Ishaq. She directed IG Police to ensure an expeditious arrest of the dacoits involved in the firing incident.