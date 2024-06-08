Zartaj Gul nominated as Parliamentary leader of SIC in NA

Zartaj Gul on Saturday was nominated as Sunni Unity Council’s (SIC’s) Parliamentary Leader in the National Assembly. PTI founder Imran Khan approved appointment of Zartaj Gul as the parliamentary leader. PTI had proposed four names for the parliamentary leader in the National Assembly.

Name of Zartaj Gul, Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan, Zain Qureshi and Ahmad Chattha were proposed for the parliamentary leader. Sources said the head of the Sunni Ittehad Council, on Monday, will formally inform the National Assembly about the nomination of Zartaj Gul.

Condemnation

Following a bail extension from Gujranwala’s anti-terrorism court on Saturday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and National Assembly member Zartaj Gul lambasted the government, highlighting a sharp rise in women political prisoners.

Speaking to the media outside the sessions court, Gul expressed concern over what she described as an unprecedented 60% increase in the number of women political prisoners in Pakistan. “For the first time in history of Pakistan, we are witnessing such a drastic surge,” she remarked. Gul criticized the government’s approach, alleging that it is resorting to tactics aimed at stifling political opposition rather than engaging in fair competition with PTI founder Imran Khan. She cited specific instances, including the detainment of Alia Hamza and Sanam Javed, who were reportedly held in a prison van for hours and rearrested immediately upon securing bail by authorities from another city.

“The involvement of 78 women in fabricated cases is a grave injustice,” Gul asserted, condemning what she perceives as harassment and unjust treatment of female PTI members.