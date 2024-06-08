2 cops martyred in firing of robbers on mobile van

Two cops were martyred and another injured when robbers opened fire on police mobile van here on Saturday.

According to details, police approached a five-member gang of robbers engaged in looting a tents shop in Khan Bela area of Rahim Yar Khan to commit robbery.

Over sight of police, the robber started firing at police van resultantly two cops including Constable Shafique Ahmed and Zeeshan Khurram were martyred while Muhammad Ishaq sustained bullet wounds.

The robbers fled the scene after retaliatory action of police. The bodies and injured were moved to hospital for medico-legal formalities. Heavy contingent of police cordoned off the area and conducted search operation for the robbers.

Punjab Chief Minister, Maryam Nawaz has paid tribute to martyred cops and directed the authorities concerned to provide best possible treatment to the injured cop.