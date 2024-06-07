ICC ‘working hard’ to fix New York T20 pitch

Cricket’s governing body, the International Cricket Council (ICC) say they are hoping for an improvement in the surfaces at the T20 World Cup venue in New York after widespread criticism of the pitch. The opening two games at the recently built temporary venue, the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, were both low-scoring affairs hampered by uneven bounce. The venue will host the marquee match up of the group stage on Sunday when favourites India take on rivals Pakistan. “T20 Inc and the ICC recognise that the pitches used so far at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium have not played as consistently as we would have all wanted,” the ICC said in a statement. “The world-class grounds team have been working hard since the conclusion of yesterday’s game to remedy the situation and deliver the best possible surfaces for the remaining matches,” they added. On Wednesday, India won their Group A game against Ireland by eight wickets after bowling out their opponents for just 96. Monday saw Sri Lanka bowled out for 77 as South Africa won with 22 balls to spare. Andy Flower, the former Zimbabwe player and ex-England team director, told Cricinfo that he felt the surface was not up to scratch. “I’ve got to say that is not a good surface to play an international match on. It’s bordering on dangerous,” said Flower. “You saw the ball bouncing from a length both ways, so skidding low occasionally but in the main bouncing unusually high and striking people on the thumb, on the gloves, on the helmet and making life very, very difficult for any batsman,” he added.