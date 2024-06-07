Trezeguet strikes twice as Salah-led Egypt win World Cup qualifier

A whirlwind start in which Mahmoud Trezeguet scored twice propelled Mohamed Salah-led Egypt to a 2-1 victory over Burkina Faso in a World Cup matchday three showdown in Cairo on Thursday.

Turkey-based Trezeguet scored with his head after three minutes and his left foot after seven minutes, and the win gave the Pharaohs a four-point lead over Guinea-Bissau in Group A.

Liverpool star Salah set up the first goal on his return to the national team after suffering a hamstring injury during the group stage at the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations.

Lassina Traore reduced the deficit 11 minutes into the second half, but the Burkinabe could not avoid a first loss and slipped to third.

Guinea-Bissau were surprisingly held 0-0 at home by Ethiopia, and will now prepare to host Egypt on Monday.

Egypt are among six countries boasting 100 percent records after Algeria sustained a shock 2-1 home defeat by Guinea in Group G, with Aguibou Camara firing the 63rd-minute winner.

Senegal had to beat the visiting Democratic Republic of Congo to regain first place in Group B, but were held to a 1-1 draw after Fiston Mayele equalised with five minutes remaining.

The stalemate left the Senegalese two points behind Sudan, who won 2-0 in Mauritania, and the Congolese lie third.

Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew scored in added time as Ghana came from behind in Group I to triumph 2-1 in Mali and rise from fifth to second. Libya rose two places to the top of Group D after a 2-1 victory over Mauritius in eastern coastal city Benghazi. Faisal al Badri converted a penalty only for 35-year-old Kevin Bru to draw the Indian Ocean islanders level.

Ahmed Ekrawa scored his second goal of the qualifying campaign before half-time, and it proved the match-winner for the Mediterranean Knights.

Libya were reduced to 10 men on 83 minutes when centre-back Ali Youssef was shown a straight red card.

Victory lifted the Libyans to seven points, three more than Cameroon and Cape Verde, who meet in Yaounde on Saturday.