PBA, IFC join forces to boost green buildings

Pakistan Banks’ Association (PBA), in partnership with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), arranged a workshop on the benefits of green, resilient real estate investment, attended by participants from over 25 banks operating in Pakistan. A key area of focus was cooling for buildings, an area especially relevant to Pakistan given recent heat waves.

IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, is a leader in investing and advising on green building practices globally. The workshop included sessions on the commercial value of green buildings for developers, the financial benefits for investors, and case studies highlighting the business case for green buildings across sectors including residential, offices, warehousing, and hospitals.