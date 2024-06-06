Ukraine’s fashion industry emerging as a global force at the Milan Fashion Week

Angel for Fashion, a leading supporter of Ukraine’s fashion industry, is set to showcase the latest creations of seven Ukrainian designers in Milan for the second consecutive season.

The showroom, featuring women’s apparel, shoes, accessories and homeware, will take place from June 17th to 21st, 2024, at Corso Venezia 59 and promises to be an excellent cultural celebration.

Building on the success of New York City and Paris showcases, Angel for Fashion is set to make its mark in Milan with its upcoming event. The website will host a showroom for the second successive presence in Milan, unveiling the Spring/Summer ’25 pre-collection. This event marks a significant milestone, with three new brands debuting alongside established designers, adding a fresh perspective to the fashion landscape.

Angel for Fashion, the leading e-commerce platform, is championing emerging designers, with Anya Vasylenko as Vice President of Sales. With over two decades of expertise in luxury wholesale and retail sales, Vasylenko brings a wealth of experience to her new role, positioning Angel for Fashion for even greater success in the global fashion market.

As Vice President of Sales, Anya Vasylenko will spearhead the expansion and enhancement of Angel for Fashion’s wholesale platform, leveraging her extensive network and in-depth understanding of global and regional markets to drive growth and foster brand partnerships. Her proven track record in business and product development, trend analysis, and strategic planning makes her the ideal leader to propel Angel for Fashion’s wholesale operations to new heights.

“I am thrilled to be part of such a dynamic team at Angel for Fashion and lead the charge in advancing our wholesale platform,” said Anya Vasylenko. “Angel for Fashion has established itself as a trailblazer in the fashion industry. I am excited to contribute to its continued success by fostering strategic partnerships and driving sales growth.”

As part of its commitment to supporting Ukrainian designers and promoting creativity in the fashion industry, Angel for Fashion is also pleased and eager for one more season at Milan Fashion Week with the upcoming showroom in Milan, Italy. The event, set to take place from June 17th to 21st, 2024, at Corso Venezia 59, will showcase the latest collections from seven Ukrainian designers featured on the platform. Attendees will be able to discover unique and innovative designs while networking with industry professionals and influencers.

Building on the success of previous showcases in New York City and Paris, the Milan showroom promises to be an excellent cultural celebration, highlighting the diverse talent of the Ukrainian fashion industry. Against the backdrop of ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Angel for Fashion remains steadfast in supporting Ukrainian designers, providing them a platform to showcase their creativity and resilience on a global stage.

“In the face of adversity, Ukrainian designers continue to seek support to sustain their endeavours,” said Jen Sidary, Founder and CEO of Angel for Fashion. “Through our showcases and wholesale platform, we are committed to providing them visibility and opportunities amidst challenging times.”

Before the war, Ukraine gradually emerged as a vibrant and exciting fashion hub, with a growing number of designers gaining international recognition for their innovative and sophisticated creations worn by celebrities around the globe. Several key factors contribute to Ukraine’s rise as a new fashion destination, making it a formidable global competitor.

“I own two fashion brands in Ukraine, and we offer our wholesale clients styles that can be in their stores in a matter of weeks as we run our production facilities. We want our customers to have the product in stock quickly to keep up with demand,” comments designer Katerina Kvit | @katerinakvit @t.mosca.

Ukrainian fashion is renowned for its creativity and striking designs that blend traditional motifs with modern aesthetics. Designers are celebrated for their attention to detail and high-quality craftsmanship, distinguishing them from many other global fashion brands. This creativity has allowed them to attract celebrities worldwide, showcasing Ukrainian designs internationally.

Ukraine has been at the forefront of sustainable production. With the rise in labor costs and logistical challenges elsewhere, many European companies are relocating their production houses to Ukraine. Ukrainian designers, who often own their factories and ateliers, can produce the exact number of styles needed, minimising overproduction and allowing rapid response to new orders. This sustainable approach benefits the entire supply chain and retail industry.

Ukraine’s rich heritage in craftsmanship, combined with modern technological advancements, fuels the industry’s constant evolution. The country’s skilled workforce and competitive cost structure make it an attractive destination for foreign investments, leveraging its strategic location as a gateway to European and Asian markets.

The upcoming showroom is a testament to Ukrainian designers’ boundless creativity and ingenuity. With a line-up curated to embody diversity in style and inspiration, attendees can expect to be captivated by various designs that push contemporary fashion’s boundaries.

The showroom will be filled with unique brands that bring their perspective. Some noteworthy newcomers include Hvoya, known for its meticulous craftsmanship; Theo, a creative force redefining modern fashion with minimalist yet impactful designs and Novitska, a womenswear brand that makes timeless, high-quality clothing for special occasions.

Gasanova, Gudu, Omelia and Gunia Project are other brands joining the showcase. Each brand has its unique story, weaving traditions, innovation and resilience into its collections. The strength of Ukrainian women inspires their designs; among the highlights are eco-conscious creations promoting sustainability. The showcase offers a diverse array of styles that celebrate the rich tapestry of Ukrainian culture.