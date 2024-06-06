‘Diane Von Furstenberg — Woman in Charge’ opens Tribeca Festival

Pakistani filmmaker and two-time Academy Award winner Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and co-director Trish Dalton headlined the opening night of the 2024 Tribeca Festival in New York City, with the world premiere of “Diane von Furstenberg: Woman in Charge”.

“DVF — Woman in Charge has been a nearly three-year journey. In telling Diane’s story, we are celebrating the life of an icon who’s always danced to her own tune. She started her business in an era when women had to rely on men to vouch for them financially – to co-sign for credit cards. She has fallen down and picked herself up countless times. Yet her message through the film has been, that women need to be true to themselves. Our all-female crew was inspired to join her on this journey. As we unveil her life to the world, we do so with glimpses into the different decades she’s lived through, from Europe of the 1950s and 1960s to America of the 70s and 80s, all against the backdrop of socio-political change and evolution. Ultimately, Diane’s life stands as a beacon of empowerment, resilience and entrepreneurship.” said Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.

The opening night world premiere was held at the OKX Theatre at BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Centre. The documentary will release on Hulu on June 25.

This film dives deep into von Furstenberg’s remarkable career, from the creation of the iconic wrap dress in 1974 – a design that continues to flatter women of all shapes and sizes – to her ongoing role as a cultural icon. “Woman in Charge” promises an unprecedented look at von Furstenberg’s world, capturing both the triumphs and struggles that shaped her journey.