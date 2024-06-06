3 dead, 12 injured as fire breaks out in coach

At least three people died and 12 were injured early on Thursday morning when a passenger coach erupted into flames after colliding with a motorcycle in Balochistan’s Lasbela district, officials said. Lasbela Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) captain (rtd) Naveed Alam confirmed the casualties. According to him, the coach was heading from Quetta to Karachi when the accident occurred in Lasbela’s Uthal tehsil. Police and rescue officials rushed to the site of the incident upon receiving the alert and immediately began rescue efforts, SSP Alam said. Seven injured passengers, including children, were first taken out of the vehicle by breaking its windowpanes, the police official said. Another five injured were rescued while extinguishing the fire, he added. The motorcycle rider died on the spot, while two other charred bodies were found in the coach after search operations began once the fire had been extinguished, SSP Alam said. The rescue operation was completed in four hours, he added. Alam stated that while the cause of the fire could not be ascertained, eyewitnesses attributed the accident to overspeeding and reckless driving.