Mayor Karachi assures cleaning of all drains before monsoon season

Chief Secretary Sindh, Syed Asif Hyder Shah, presided over an important meeting to discuss the arrangements for the upcoming monsoon rains. The meeting was attended by the key officials including Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab, Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi, Secretary Local Government Syed Khalid Hyder Shah, Secretary Rehabilitation Waseem Shamshad, officials from the Water Board, Pakistan Navy, representatives of the Cantonment Boards, all District Deputy Commissioners, and Municipal Commissioners, K-Electric, DG Rescue 1122 among others. In the meeting, a contingency plan for the Karachi Division was presented in light of the expected monsoon rains.

Chief Secretary Sindh highlighted that this year, higher than normal rainfall is anticipated. He assured that the Sindh Government will support KMC and other departments wherever necessary. Chief Secretary Sindh emphasized the crucial role of K-Electric in ensuring a continuous power supply for water drainage operations during the rains. He called for special arrangements by K-Electric to prevent any loss of life due to electrical issues. Additionally, he directed all town chairmen to ensure proper drainage of water from the internal streets during the rains. He instructed the Secretary Local Government to convene meetings with all town commissioners to discuss the preparedness. Furthermore, he directed Commissioner Karachi to establish control rooms at both divisional and district levels to manage emergency situations effectively. Rescue 1122 and the Health Department were also instructed to prepare comprehensive plans to deal with any emergencies that may arise. The Chief Secretary Sindh also directed that highly sensitive buildings should be evacuated before the rains as a precautionary measure. Mayor Karachi, Murtaza Wahab, informed that KMC is currently engaged in cleaning 586 drains across Karachi. He also mentioned the construction of roads on both sides of the Gujjar Nala to prevent encroachments. Additionally, Mayor Karachi informed that dewatering pumps will be installed at all major roads and underpasses of the city. Mayor Karachi also identified several locations where water may accumulate during heavy rains due to choking points. Commissioner Karachi, Hassan Naqvi, stated that 310 choking points in the city will be cleared before the onset of the rains. To curb the disposal of garbage into the city’s drains, Section 144 has been imposed, as mentioned by Commissioner Karachi. The Chief Secretary Sindh assured that all necessary funds for the cleaning of drains and the restoration of pumping stations will be released promptly. K-Electric has assured the provision of uninterrupted electricity to the pumping stations during the rains. In case of emergencies, citizens are advised to contact Rescue 1122, Karachi Traffic Helpline at 1915, and K-Electric at 021-99207349.