Hyderabad gas blast death toll rises to 24

Another child succumbed to injuries on Thursday as the death toll from a blast at a liquid petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder filling shop in Hyderabad’s Preetabad area rose to 24.

Two-year-old Haram breathed his last at the Burns Ward of Civil Hospital Karachi. The hospital administration said 67pc body of Haram had burn injuries and he could not survive.

Four more injured are being treated at the Karachi Civil Hospital.

The cylinder blasted into a ground-floor shop which had started to spread to the top levels of the building where the families reside on May 30

The blast took place in the LPG cylinder filling shop located on the ground floor of Zacha Bacha Hospital area along Mir Nabi Bux Town Road in UC-8 of Neerunkot town. At least 60 people, mostly children, received serious burn injuries and had to be shifted to Karachi after being provided emergency treatment at the Liaquat University Hospital (LUH). Some 18-22 injured persons with 80pc to 90pc burns were referred to a major hospital in Karachi. Sindh governor Kamran Tessori distributed cash assistance among each of the 60 families affected by the Hyderabad cylinder blast.