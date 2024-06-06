Committee formed to finalize plans Pakistan PWD closure

The Pakistan Public Works Department (PWD) is facing closure as per a directive from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif a five-member committee has been formed to finalize the official plan for dissolving the department. Notification has been issued to form the committee, chaired by the Federal Housing Minister also included the Deputy Chairman of Planning Commission, Secretary of Establishment Division, and the Secretaries of both Housing and Power Divisions. Their mandate is to submit a comprehensive closure plan within two weeks, which will address the fate of PWD employees, human resources, and ongoing projects.This decision comes amidst government efforts to reduce expenditures and streamline operations. The PWD, established in 1854, has been criticized for alleged shortcomings in performance and efficiency. However, the move has also sparked protests from PWD employees concerned about potential job losses. The committee’s recommendations will determine the future of the PWD and how its responsibilities will be handled moving forward.