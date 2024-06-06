For Environment

Yesterday was dedicated to pledges to protect the environment and reiterated resolves to address the pressing challenges. But as the conferences have ended, the green enthusiasm subsided and the world turned its attention sideways, the need to remind each other about the urgency to protect our planet and ensure a sustainable future becomes all the more crucial.

As we reflect on last year’s events, it is evident that despite our best intentions, we are falling short of meeting the targets set to combat climate change, protect biodiversity, and promote sustainable living. There could not have been a more glaring sign of abysmal climate change than torrential rains and hailstorms pummelling parts of the country on the day we were supposed to hold placards for the environment.

Like every year, tree planting drives and recycling campaigns dotted the news cycle as communities around the world came together, trying to make a difference. However, the question remains: are these efforts enough to truly make a meaningful impact?

Even for the most cynical critics, a neverending bonanza of freak events came as a perfect explanation of how this planet is experiencing unprecedented levels of global warming, with rising temperatures leading to more frequent and severe natural disasters. Despite the urgency of the situation, however, many governments and corporations continue to prioritise economic growth over environmental protection, further exacerbating the climate crisis. Although scientists have been ringing shrill alarm bells for as long as one would like to imagine, humankind has been slow to recognise, let alone take, the need for meaningful action.

Two years ago, Pakistan paid the price for the crimes committed by the greed of the colonial north when biblical flooding inundated a third of its land, displacing millions. Since then, unimaginable doomsday scenarios have continued in the shape of unexpected rainfall, series of flashfloods and extreme temperatures. While we were promised aid to the tune of $11 billion, a measly $2.8 billion has reached us so far. But today, as we try to fight our case, we are told how it was our state’s responsibility to build on climatic resilience.

Before grilling the affairs of a country with a negligible carbon footprint over coals, the developed world would be better off realising the error in their own ways. It is not unreasonable to ask for our share of reparations for damage caused by global warming catastrophes we had no part in creating. *