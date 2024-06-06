Modi-led alliance says it will form next Indian govt

The Hindu-nationalist party of Narendra Modi agreed with allies Wednesday to form a government after a general election in which it failed to secure an outright majority for the first time in a decade.

The 15-member National Democratic Alliance (NDA) coalition — led by Modi’s right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) — has 293 seats in parliament, giving it control of the legislature.

“We all unanimously choose respected NDA leader Narendra Modi as our leader,” a BJP-issued alliance statement said.

It said the NDA government would “preserve India’s heritage” and work for the “all-round development of the country”.

Election results released Tuesday upended conventional wisdom throughout the six-week election that Modi’s Hindu nationalist agenda would power him to a landslide win.

Analysts said Modi’s reliance on coalition partners means he faces the prospect of a far tougher-than-expected third term. “It will force Modi to take the point of view of others — we shall see more democracy and a healthy parliament,” said Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay, who has written a biography of Modi. “He will have to be a leader that he has never been; we will have to see a new Modi.” Indian media reports said Modi would be sworn in as prime minister on Saturday.