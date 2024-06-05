‘India responsible for smog in Pakistan’

Punjab senior minister Maryam Aurangzeb delivered a stark warning about the dangers of plastic use, calling it a “death sentence” for the environment and public health.

Speaking at a press conference Wednesday, she urged consumers to pledge against using plastic, emphasizing that plastic cannot be recycled and releases harmful gases that cause cancer and death.

Aurangzeb highlighted the pervasive use of plastic in daily life and its severe impact on health and the environment. In a bid to curb pollution, she announced that the production of plastic has been halted in Punjab and no industry is currently manufacturing plastic bags and vowed strict action will be taken against violators of this ban. Addressing the issue of smog, Aurangzeb acknowledged that while smog drifts in from India, a significant 70% of the problem is caused by local industries.

The government is committed to combating smog through various measures, including a crackdown on tyre burners and the approval of a solid waste management plan. She also mentioned that Punjab’s Chief Minister has subsidized the first batch of environmentally friendly initiatives, such as the introduction of e-buses and a new transit system across the province.

She said these amendments to the Motorway Ordinance will require all vehicles to obtain a fitness certificate before being allowed on the road, aiming to reduce vehicular emissions.