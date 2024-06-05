‘That ’90s Show’: Leia, Nate navigate ‘web of lies’ in Season 2 trailer

Netflix is giving a glimpse of That ’90s Show Season 2. The streaming service shared a trailer for Part 2 of the teen sitcom Tuesday.

That ’90s Show is a sequel to the Fox series That ’70s Show. The sequel follows Leia Forman (Callie Haverda), the teenage daughter of That ’70s Show characters Eric Forman (Topher Grace) and Donna Pinciotti (Laura Prepon).

In Season 2, Leia (Haverda) returns to Point Place, Wisc., to stay with her grandparents Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp).

Leia and Nate (Maxwell Acee Donovan) must navigate a “web of lies” after nearly sharing a kiss at the end of Season 1, despite Leia being involved with Jay (Mace Coronel) and Nate having a girlfriend, Nikki (Sam Morelos).

The season will also feature That ’70s Show’s Mitch Miller (Seth Green), now a manager at Hot Topic, and Bob Pinciotti (Don Stark), who moves into the house across from the Formans.

Other guest stars include Andrea Anders, Will Forte, Lisa Loeb, Carmen Electra, Wayne Knight, Kevin Smith, Tommy Chong, Jason Mewes, Matt Rife and Kadeem Hardison.

That ’90s Show Part 2 premieres June 27 on Netflix, with Part 3 to follow Oct. 24.