FIA takes Sarim Burney into custody over human trafficking charges

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) took social activist and entrepreneur Sarim Burney into custody from the Karachi airport on Wednesday.

According to sources in the FIA, Burney was arrested by a team from the FIA Anti-Human Trafficking Wing on Wednesday afternoon following a human trafficking complaint received from the US government.

It is alleged that Burney was involved in illegal adoption practices, including human trafficking, spanning across the United States, Canada and other countries.

Sources further said that Burney’s activities had been under surveillance for an extended period and upon his arrival at the Karachi airport today, he was taken into custody. A case has been officially registered against the social activist. The FIA additional director general for Karachi South added that an investigation would be conducted, taking into account all evidence and the case would be decided on its merit.