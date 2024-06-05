Kamal tenders apology in contempt case while Vawda sumbits a reply only

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Mustafa Kamal on Tuesday tendered unconditional apology to the Supreme Court for his recent remarks against the judiciary.

The Supreme Court (SC) had issued contempt of court notices to independent Senator Faisal Vawda and MQM-Pakistan MNA Mustafa Kamal over anti-judiciary rhetoric. The apex took suo moto notice of press conferences held by Senator Faisal Vawda and Kamal wherein they demanded evidence of interference in the judiciary. The top court then issued notices to both leaders and asked them to submit their response before the court. Kamal on Tuesday submitted an affidavit in the Supreme Court Karachi Registry.

In his affidavit, Kamal stated that he holds the highest respect for the judges of the top court and could not even imagine undermining the authority and reputation of the judiciary.

“I apologies unconditionally for my statement regarding the judiciary, especially at the press conference on May 16. I seek forgiveness from the honourable court and leave myself at the mercy of the court,” he stated in an affidavit. In their pressers, Senator Faisal Vawda and Kamal had allegedly critisised the Islamabad High Court (IHC) judges. “Accusing someone will not work, the evidence will have to be given in the court,” Fasisal Vawda had said while addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Wednesday. The former federal minister asked the IHC judge Babar Sattar to bring evidence of interference and. He also demanded the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) to interfere in this matter. A day after Vawda’s presser, Kamal also addressed a press wherein he demanded the implementation of dual citizenship law across all institutions of the country.

Meanwhile, Senator Faisal Vawda has submitted reply in the Supreme Court over a contempt of court notice. Vawda, an independent senator from Sindh, refused to tender an unconditional apology over a press conference on May 15. “The press conference was not aimed at insulting the judiciary and it was meant for the betterment of the country,” Faisal Vawda said in his reply to the court. In his reply, Senator Vawda asked the court to observe restraint over moving forward the contempt proceedings.

He also requested to withdraw the contempt of court notice, issued to him. Faisal Vawda has also submitted transcripts of the speeches of PTI’s Raoof Hassan, Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif along with his reply. It is to be mentioned here that Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Mustafa Kamal today tendered an unconditional apology to the Supreme Court for his remarks against the judiciary in the same case.

The Supreme Court (SC) had issued contempt of court notices to Faisal Vawda and MQM-Pakistan MNA Mustafa Kamal over anti-judiciary rhetoric.