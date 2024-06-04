Punjab imposes Section 144 on bathing in canals during Eid holidays

Issuing a special order on the eve of Eid-ul Adha this year, the Punjab government has imposed a ban on the collection of animal hides for banned outfits.

The Punjab Home Department has issued an important order in the context of Eid-ul-Azha this year.

Punjab Home Department’s spokesperson said no banned organization will be allowed to collect sacrificial animal hides and only the organizations registered with the Punjab Charity Commission will be able to receive the sacrificial hides.

As per the orders, Section 144 will be applicable for burning the body parts of sacrificial animals in public places as well as throwing animal excrement and waste in the manhole or canal will also not be allowed.

Under Section 144, bathing and boating in rivers, canals, streams and dams will not be allowed during the Eid holidays while temporary installation of mechanical swings will be banned to protect human lives.

Punjab Home Department also issued instructions for additional security arrangements in Eidgahs, mosques and madrasas across the province.

The best security arrangements should be ensured in all the cattle markets as well, said the spokesperson adding that the administration should ensure that no commission is charged in the cattle markets.