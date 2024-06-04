HABIBMETRO exchange services inaugurates its first branch in Karachi

HABIBMETRO entered the currency exchange market with the launch of its new subsidiary, HABIBMETRO Exchange Services (HMES). HABIBMETRO has established HMES with a license from State Bank of Pakistan and a paid up capital of PKR 1 billion. This strategic move will provide seamless and secure currency exchange solutions.

The inauguration ceremony of the first HMES branch was held on June 4, 2024 at its main branch in the Al-Manzoor Building, I.I. Chundrigar Road, Karachi. This launch underscores the Bank’s dedication to expanding its service offerings and addressing varying customer needs. HMES offers competitive exchange rates and efficient services, for customers to meet their currency exchange needs effortlessly. During the ceremony, Mr. Yawer Ali Gulani, CEO of HMES stated, “Our goal is to provide our customers with reliable and seamless currency exchange solutions, backed by the trusted reputation of HABIBMETRO. With our commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, we are confident that HMES will set a new standard in the currency exchange industry.”