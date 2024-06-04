Sanjeeda Sheikh says she was harassed at a nightclub by a woman

Indian actress Sanjeeda Sheikh had an amazing start to the year with two back-to-back releases. Starting from Fighter, which released in January, starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor, it was followed by her latest release Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

The series started streaming on Netflix from May 1 and also starred Manisha Koirala, Sharmin Seygal, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha and Taaha Shah. It received an outstanding response from the audiences and Sanjeeda, who played the role of Waheeda, was praised highly for her performance. Other than that, the second season of the series was also announced on Monday, increasing the excitement among the audience.

In a recent interview, the actress shared about an incident that took place a while ago in a nightclub. The actress shared about getting harassed by a woman, who unexpectedly touched her chest and left without any explanation.

She said, “I remember one incident very vividly, but it was by a woman. I was in a nightclub. One woman was passing by and she just touched my breast from out of the blue and she left. I was really taken aback, like what just happened. We hear men smack you on the back and they misbehave, ladkiyaan bhi kisi se kum nahi.”

The actress also mentioned that if something is wrong, it has nothing to do with the gender of that person. It’s about the person choosing to follow the wrong path.

Sanjeeda further added, “If you are headed down the wrong path, you are going on it regardless. It has nothing to do with men or women, whatever is wrong is wrong. If a woman has done wrong with you tell her. Because according to me playing the victimhood card is very unpleasant.”