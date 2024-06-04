‘Zindagi Tamasha’ becomes first movie to premiere on TikTok

TikTok has announced a groundbreaking partnership with Khoosat Films, led by the director Sarmad Khoosat, marking a milestone in the digital entertainment landscape, as ‘Zindagi Tamasha’ becomes the first full-length movie to be released on the short-form video platform.

‘Zindagi Tamasha’ (also known as ‘Circus of Life’) has garnered international acclaim, winning prestigious awards. Notable accolades include the Kim Ji-Seok Award at the Busan International Film Festival, and Snow Leopard Awards for Best Film at the 6th Asian World Film Festival in Los Angeles, among other recognitions. It was also officially selected as Pakistan’s submission for the 93rd Academy Awards, representing the country in the global film community.

As part of this partnership, TikTok will be designated as the ‘Official Entertainment Partner’ for the movie, further solidifying the platform’s commitment to innovative storytelling and entertainment. This cinematic masterpiece will now be divided into 12-15 segments, each over a minute long, offering TikTok users a unique and engaging experience. All content related to the movie will be found under the hashtag #ZindagiTamasha on TikTok, making it easy for users to discover and engage with the content.

This partnership not only showcases TikTok’s commitment to innovative storytelling but also highlights the platform’s capabilities in hosting high-quality, long-form content. The movie’s release on TikTok will be accompanied by exclusive content from Sarmad Khoosat and the film’s leading actors, further enriching the user experience.

Saif Mujahid, Head of Content Operations and Marketing for Pakistan at TikTok, stated, “We are excited to partner with Khoosat Films to bring this acclaimed film to our platform. At TikTok, we are committed to supporting diverse and authentic storytelling, and we look forward to showcasing the best of Pakistani cinema with Khoosat Films. Our in-app activations will offer users innovative ways to engage with the film, and we eagerly anticipate the community’s reaction to this much-anticipated release.”

Sarmad Khoosat, Director and Founder of Khoosat Films, commenting on the partnership said, “Our film inspires kindness, promotes tolerance, and encourages peace. I’m thrilled it will be the first Pakistani film officially released on TikTok and we cannot wait for the platform’s vibrant global community to enjoy the movie.”

Sarmad Khoosat is a visionary director and producer who has revolutionised the Pakistani film industry with his thought-provoking and critically acclaimed projects. His work has been recognized globally, earning him numerous awards and nominations. With ‘Zindagi Tamasha,’ Khoosat continues to inspire audiences and cement his position as a master storyteller.

TikTok is fast becoming Pakistan’s one-stop shop for entertaining content, championing in diversity of categories including but not limited to movies, music, acting, sports, food, travel, education and fashion. The TikTok community in Pakistan creates unique entertainment content that brings joy, celebrates creativity, shapes culture and transcends boundaries. This partnership with Khoosat Films will bring even more exciting content and will showcase the talents of Pakistan’s ever growing TikTok community.

