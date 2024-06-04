Multan, DG Khan hottest in country as heatwave prevails

The heat wave conditions prevailing in most of the districts in the country as maximum temperature, 46 Celsius, recorded in Multan and Dera Ghazi Khan today. According to Pakistan Meteorological Department mercury soared to 44 Celsius in Sibi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad and Lahore.

Maximum temperature remained 41 Celsius in Peshawar, 38 C in Islamabad and 34 Celsius in Karachi.

The Met Office has said that the heat wave conditions are likely to subside during current week due to rainfall.

A shallow westerly wave likely to enter in upper and central parts of the country by Tuesday evening or night and remain active until June 8, PMD said.

Under the influence of this weather system, rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir from June 3 to June 8 with occasional gaps.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, dust storm/thunderstorm with rain is expected in several districts from June 4 to June 8.

In Punjab and federal capital Islamabad, dust storm/thunderstorm with rain is expected from June 4-6.

Dust storm/thunderstorm with isolated rain is also expected in Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Sahiwal, Multan and Layyah from June 05 to June 07.

In Balochistan, dust storm/thunderstorm with isolated rain is expected from June 5 to June 7.