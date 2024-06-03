Salman Khan’s fan reaches his residence to marry him, gets detained

A woman was detained after she arrived outside Bollywood star Salman Khan’s Panvel farmhouse to meet and marry him.

Indian media outlets reported that woman claiming to be a die-hard fan of the Wanted star was constantly heard saying that she wanted to marry the actor.

While Khan was not at his residence as he is currently in Italy for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash, locals alerted the police who detained her outside the actor’s farmehouse.

The incident came amid reports that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has planned another attack on Salman Khan, reportedly at his Panvel farmhouse.

The woman, hailing from Delhi, was later handed over to an NGO for counselling.

Later, an official at the NGO said that the fan was brought to the shelter home on May 22 and was found in a serious condition.

“She refused to listen to us and kept saying she wanted to marry Khan. She was fully in love with his screen image,” he added.

The woman was then referred to a local hospital for psychiatric treatment while the authorities also called her mother from Delhi who took her daughter back home after eight days of treatment and counselling.

Meanwhile, the woman reportedly gave an interview recently expressing dismay after being refused to meet and marry the Bollywood star.

“After coming to Panvel and undergoing all this, I have realised that I was wrong. He is living his own life and is not the same as what he does in films,” she added.

It is pertinent to mention that two bike-borne assailants fired five rounds outside Khan’s residence in Galaxy apartment of Bandra on April 14, out of which one bullet landed on the balcony in his residence.

Hours after the shocking event, Anmol, brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, claimed responsibility for the incident in a social media post.

The purported post by him read, “Salman Khan, do not take us lightly. This firing incident was just a trailer so that you understand our strength.”

The crime branch of Mumbai Police has since arrested at least six accused of the gang, for their involvement in the Bandra firing case.