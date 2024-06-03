Chahat Fateh Ali Khan embarks on filmmaking

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan has surprised his fans by announcing that he is going to release his first film ‘Sabaq’ very soon.

The comedy film, directed by Faraz Ahmed, delves into themes of second marriages and social media influencers. Chahat Fateh Ali Khan shared the trailer and said: “My first film, Sabaq, releasing on Eid Mubarak day, InshaAllah.” The trailer showcases Chahat Fateh Ali Khan playing himself, capturing his signature video snippets on his phone. He delivers his iconic catchphrase: “King of hearts, Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, all the way from London.”

The film promises a humorous take on contemporary societal issues. It blends Chahat’s unique personality with a storyline that reflects the intricacies and comedic elements of modern relationships and digital fame. His portrayal of himself adds authenticity and charm to the project, which comes out during Eidul Adha in June 2024.

This makes Sabaq a highly anticipated release for his fans and comedy enthusiasts alike. It also marks a new chapter in Chahat’s career, with Sabaq poised to bring laughter and entertainment to audiences this festive season. In December 2023, Chahat entered the realm of politics. He submitted his nomination papers as an independent candidate for a seat in the National Assembly.

He announced on X: “My nomination papers for NA-128, Lahore, are submitted. I am contesting as an independent candidate.” Before his music and political endeavours, Chahat had a stint as a cricketer in Pakistan. He represented the Lahore team during the 1983-84 Quaid-e-Azam trophy season. He played two matches, scoring 16 runs in three innings.