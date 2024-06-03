South Africa wins T20 World Cup opener after Sri Lanka all out for 77

Sri Lanka was blown away for a record low 77 and South Africa won their T20 World Cup opener by six wickets on Monday. South Africa overcame its own hiccups on the two-paced pitch to score 80-4 as it crossed the finish line with 3.4 overs to spare. South Africa’s best bowling performance in tournament history included pace bowler Anrich Nortje career-best 4-7 in four overs, pacer Kagiso Rabada’s 2-21, spinner Keshav Maharaj’s 2-22, and fast bowler Ottneil Baartman’s 1-9 in his second Twenty20. Opener Kusal Mendis led Sri Lanka with 19, one of only three scores in double figures at Nassau County Stadium on Long Island. The Sri Lankans were dismissed in 19.1 overs for the 13th lowest score in T20 World Cup history. Skipper Wanindu Hasaranga took 2-22 but South Africa’s Heinrich Klaasen kept a calm head to finish off proceedings for the Proteas with an unbeaten 19.