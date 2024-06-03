CM Gandapur announces free solar panels for KP citizens

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister (CM) Ali Amin Gandapur on Monday announced to provide free solar panels to the people of the province.

Addressing the provincial assembly, the chief minister said that the government would go with solar power and all official buildings and offices would be shifted to solar power in the first phase.

He said that the provincial government would provide free solar panels to the people. “People pay taxes so that they get benefits. The rulers should stop lavishing money on public money. We will cut 20 percent fuel allowance (for the elite) very soon,” the chief minister said.

CM Gandapur also accused the centre of ‘not’ providing due share to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

He said that the federal government has not provided the remaining Rs 100 billion for Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), adding that if the dues are not released immediately, the provincial government will take action.

CM Gandapur said that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been making sacrifices since the creation of Pakistan, but their promises have ‘not’ been fulfilled.

He said that the federal government did not respond to his letters and demands. “If the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa do not get their due rights, they will be compelled to take to the streets,” he added.

The chief minister said that peace and security cannot be established in the province if the federal government does not provide the necessary funds.

It is pertinent to mention here that Punjab and Sindh governments had already announced to give solar panels to the people of their respective provinces.