Punjab issues guidelines to protect sacrificial animals from heat wave

The disaster management authority in Pakistan’s Punjab province recently shared guidelines on how to protect sacrificial animals from the heat wave, as temperatures in certain parts of the country last week surged past 50° Celsius.

Increased exposure to heat, and more heat waves, have been identified as one of the key impacts of climate change in Pakistan, with people experiencing extreme heat and seeing some of the highest temperatures in the world in recent years. The South Asian country of more than 241 million, one of the ten most vulnerable nations to climate change impacts, has also recently witnessed untimely downpours, flash floods and droughts.

Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) last week warned the heat wave would persist across parts of Sindh and Punjab in June, with temperatures likely to remain above 48 degrees Celsius. Makeshift cattle markets have sprung up in various parts of the country as the Islamic Eid Al Adha, or the Feast of Sacrifice event nears. Muslims around the world slaughter an animal, usually a goat, sheep or cow on Eid Al Adha and distribute its meat among relatives and the poor.

“The provision of water for animals should be ensured in cattle markets,” an advisory by the Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Saturday said. “The PDMA has also issued directives for temporary shelters to be built in markets.” The authority also called on cattle market owners to ensure health centers near their markets, warning that the heat wave is likely to persist throughout June.

“Through precautionary measures, one can ensure safety against the heat wave,” PDMA Punjab said. “Those buying and selling cattle in markets should adhere to precautionary measures.” Pakistan’s Meteorological Department (Met) said on Monday that the weather is expected to remain hot in most parts of the country, adding that the country’s plain areas would expect “very hot” weather for the next 24 hours.

Climate change-induced extreme heat can cause illnesses such as heat cramps, heat exhaustion, heatstroke, and hyperthermia. It can make certain chronic conditions worse, including cardiovascular, respiratory, and cerebrovascular disease and diabetes-related conditions, and can also result in acute incidents, such as hospitalizations due to strokes or renal disease.