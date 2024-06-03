Bilal Saeed’s song in ‘Jatt & Juliet 3’ sets off heated debate on social media

Bilal Saeed is facing criticism for his recent song in Diljit Dosanjh’s upcoming film Jatt & Juliet 3 with netizens who see the lyrics against ethics and social norms.

The film is highly anticipated and set to hit cinemas on June 27, 2024.

Jatt & Juliet 3 promises a captivating blend of romance and comedy, with Neeru Bajwa starring alongside Diljit.?The latest song from the film, ‘Je Main Rab Hunda’, features the talented Pakistani singer Bilal Saeed.

It showcased breathtaking scenery that complemented the song’s sentimental tone.

The song’s release has generated significant buzz, with fans praising the melodious vocals and romantic visuals. However, some listeners have expressed outrage over the song’s lyrics, labelling them as blasphemous and disrespectful.

One user commented: “The lyrics are offensive and disrespectful.” Another asked: “How can they use such words in a song?”

The backlash has sparked a heated debate on social media.

Some users have defended the song as a work of art while others have demanded an apology from the artists. Many users requested for the ban of this song for its allegedly blasphemous lyrics. They even spoke in favour of boycotting the singer.

One said: “This song should be banned. What kind of lyrics are these?”

Another stated: “Shame on you Bilal Saeed for singing such a song. You belong to a decent family. Now I understand why they kicked you out.”