Hadid sisters donate $1 million to families in Gaza

Supermodel sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid have donated $1 million to support Palestinian relief efforts. The half-Palestinian siblings aim to aid children and families devastated by the ongoing crisis in Gaza.

The funds will be divided among four humanitarian organizations: Heal Palestine, Palestine Children’s Relief Fund, World Central Kitchen and the United Nations Relief and Works Agency. These organizations provide crucial assistance, including food, medical aid and psychological support, to those affected by the conflict.

Bella and Gigi’s generosity stems from their deep connection to their Palestinian heritage and their commitment to helping those in need. They have consistently spoken out against Israeli aggression in Gaza, with Bella expressing her heartbreak over the “devastating loss” and “lack of empathy” from governments worldwide.

The sisters’ actions go beyond financial support. Bella recently wore a keffiyeh-inspired dress to the Cannes Film Festival, celebrating Palestinian culture and embroidery.?Gigi has also voiced her sorrow and empathy for the Palestinian struggle, urging mutual respect and understanding.

Their donation comes as the conflict in Gaza continues to claim lives, with over 36,000 casualties reported since October 7. The Hadid sisters’ contribution is a beacon of hope, demonstrating the power of compassion and humanity in the face of adversity.