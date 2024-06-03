Sonam Bajwa reveals admiration for Fawad Khan

Indian actress Sonam Bajwa, known for her dynamic performances, recently revealed her admiration for Pakistani actor Fawad Khan.

While promoting her upcoming film ‘Kudi Haryane Val Di’, she shared that she has been a fan of Fawad Khan, who gained fame in India through hits like ‘Kapoor & Sons’, ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ and ‘Khoobsurat’.

During an interview, she spoke candidly about the challenges she faced while working on her latest project. “It has been more than 10 years since I started acting in films, but this is the first time I had to deliver dialogues in Haryanvi, a language I was not familiar with,” she said.

Despite the difficulties, Sonam Bajwa expressed her excitement about the film’s release and her growth as an actress.

In a recent interview with Indian media, the Kudi Haryane Val Di actress was asked about her favorite actor. She responded, “I have always admired Fawad Khan. I love his acting in every film.”

This comment led the host to jokingly suggest that Fawad could be considered the “son-in-law of Punjab”, to which she smiled and said, “Don’t say that, he might get embarrassed.”

‘Kudi Haryane Val Di’ tells the story of a Punjabi boy who falls in love with a Haryanvi girl. The film follows his efforts to win her heart and persuade her family to accept their relationship. Her role required her to step out of her comfort zone and master a new dialect, showcasing her dedication to her craft.